MOH concerned with rising tooth decay

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Increasing cases of tooth decay among children are becoming a growing public health concern in Fiji, according to Health Minister Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu.

Speaking at World Oral Health Day 2026 celebrations at Makoi Birthing Unit this morning , the Minister revealed that dental caries is affecting a significant number of children across both urban and rural communities.

Recent data from the Ministry of Health shows that between 2024 and 2025, a total of 6,771 students were screened across 93 primary schools. Of these, 2,369 cases required tooth extractions, 644 received conservative treatment, and 1,379 received preventive care such as fluoride treatment and cleaning.

Among six-year-olds, 381 students required treatment, with 214 successfully treated and made caries-free—exceeding the national target of 20 percent.

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He adds that for 12-year-olds, 275 out of 396 students needing treatment were made dentally fit, surpassing the 50 percent target.

Despite these challenges, there have been some positive outcomes. Many children who required treatment were successfully made cavity-free, exceeding national targets, while preventive care and oral health education have been rolled out in schools and kindergartens.

The Ministry’s outreach programmes, including services delivered in remote areas such as Yasayasa Moala, have highlighted challenges in accessing dental care, particularly for communities outside Viti Levu.

At the same time, increasing access to sugary junk food is contributing to the rise in tooth decay.

Dr. Lalabalavu stressed that the issue is preventable, urging parents and guardians to promote healthier diets and ensure children maintain proper oral hygiene, including regular brushing and dental check-ups.

The Ministry continues to expand its dental outreach and education programmes in line with national and global health strategies, aiming to improve access to care and reduce oral diseases across the country.

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