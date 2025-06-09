Experts urge parents to limit sugary diets

[Photo: RIYA MALA]

Outreach programs have revealed that dental caries remains critical, with many young children requiring permanent tooth extractions due to preventable conditions.

During visits this week to Matuku and Totoya in the Southern Lau Group, Lakeba Subdivisional Hospital’s Dental Officer, Dr Jone Tuwai, addressed parents about the growing crisis.

Dr Tuwai noted a troubling increase in childhood tooth loss, attributing the trend to high-sugar diets, limited dental care, and a lack of oral hygiene awareness.

Dr Tuwai says these issues often arise when parents opt for convenience, giving children junk food to keep them busy, warning that this leads to serious long-term problems.

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The concern mirrors national statistics, which indicate four out of five children in Fiji suffer from cavities or oral diseases.

Experts warn that sugar in junk food and soft drinks is converted by mouth bacteria into acid, which attacks enamel and leads to decay.

Dr Tuwai stresses that dental disease is largely preventable through good habits.

As teams continue visiting outer islands, the Ministry of Health’s message remains clear: protecting children’s teeth requires daily commitment from parents and communities.

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