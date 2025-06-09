Call for united action as threats grow to Fiji’s natural heritage

Fijians are being urged to take greater responsibility in protecting the country’s natural environment as threats to wildlife and ecosystems continue to rise.

This was the key message during World Wildlife Day 2026 celebrations at Kula Wild Adventure Park in Sigatoka.

Senior Environment Officer Kelera Tokalau says protecting wildlife is not just about conservation—it is about survival.

She highlighted that Fiji’s natural resources support livelihoods, food security, medicine and cultural identity, but are now under increasing pressure from deforestation, pollution, climate change and illegal wildlife trade.

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Tokalau stressed that protecting the environment is a shared responsibility, not just the role of Government.

She is calling on all Fijians to take simple but meaningful actions, including respecting wildlife, reducing waste and sharing awareness within communities.

This year’s theme, “Medicinal and Aromatic Plants,” also highlights the direct link between nature and human wellbeing.

The message is clear—protecting Fiji’s natural heritage will require united action from everyone.

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