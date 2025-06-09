Entrepreneurs learn cashless skills

The Vodafone ATH Foundation is investing $2,500 in the Western Charity Alliance.

The aim is to help micro and small entrepreneurs access top digital platforms including VitiKart, M-PAiSA and other online marketplaces.

Volunteer Consultant Selita Donu said the project was more than teaching digital skills. It builds a model for grassroots economic change.

The initiative will help MSMEs adopt digital tools, understand financial systems, keep proper accounts and teach these skills to others.

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The handover was witnessed by staff of Vualiku Hotel & Apartments.

Hotel Director Vinesh Dayal said the initiative strengthens volunteers into community champions.

Many, he adds eventually start their own businesses, creating ripple effects across Fiji and the Pacific.

The program teaches MSMEs to sell on VitiKart, accept payments through M-PAiSA and use Booking.com for tourism services.

It also helps with VAT and tax compliance, financial literacy, and bookkeeping. Mentorship ensures skills are passed on and communities grow.

The Foundation said the initiative supports Fiji’s move toward a digitally enabled, financially inclusive economy.

It also contributes to UN Sustainable Development Goals, including no poverty, gender equality, decent work, industry innovation, reduced inequalities, and partnerships.

The project is designed to create multiplier and replicator effects. Trained MSMEs will share knowledge, expanding impact across communities.

Volunteers become entrepreneurs, entrepreneurs become advocates and advocates drive wider development.

The Vodafone ATH Foundation programs focuses on education, health, entrepreneurship and technology-enabled community growth.

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