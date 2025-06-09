Man convicted of murder

A Lautoka man has been found guilty of murdering an elderly man following a violent assault.

The accused, Alivereti Lesukiyasawa repeatedly punched and kneed the victim before throwing him into a concrete drain.

Witnesses told the court he returned to continue the attack despite being restrained by bystanders.

This 2022 incident took place in Lautoka.

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Police and community members described the accused’s behavior as aggressive and uncontrollable. Sergeant Sera Boteirabuka said it took significant effort to restrain him. The victim was rushed to hospital but died from severe head injuries.

The court heard that the accused had consumed large amounts of alcohol that day. Despite his intoxication, evidence showed he was aware that his actions could cause death.

Witnesses, including neighbors and police officers, gave accounts of the brutal attack. Ana Ratuwere, who saw the assault from her porch said the victim was lying down and unable to defend himself. Police Constable Unaisi Wati also witnessed repeated blows to the victim’s head.

A post-mortem confirmed the cause of death as severe intracranial bleeding from multiple blows. Dr Sainiana Ratuki, the pathologist said the victim showed no defensive injuries, indicating he could not protect himself.

During a recorded police interview, the Lesukiyasawa admitted to punching and throwing the victim but denied intending to kill. The defense argued he had acted in the heat of the moment and was drunk. They suggested the deceased had been the first aggressor and sought to question his presence near a neighbor’s house previously broken into.

The court ruled that, regardless of intoxication, the accused’s conduct showed recklessness. The repeated assault, throwing the victim into a drain and continued violence demonstrated he knew death was a probable consequence.

The accused now faces sentencing for the murder of Joseph Wilfred Johnson.