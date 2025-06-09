Four granted immunity in $3B Vatia drug case

Four accused persons in the three billion dollar Vatia drug bust case have been granted immunity, while charges against one accused have been withdrawn and another has been released on bail.

Those granted immunity are Jonathan Hill, Iliesa Cokanasiga, Sunia Vakaloloma, and Tavis Cheer.

The court also heard that all charges against Munendra have been dropped.

Meanwhile, Anaseini Rokolati has been granted bail under strict conditions.

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Bail conditions include a $5,000 bond, two sureties, mandatory reporting to a police station every Saturday, surrender of all travel documents, and restrictions on leaving the court’s jurisdiction.

The accused have also been ordered not to interfere with investigations, not to reoffend while on bail, and to attend all court proceedings.

Additional conditions were imposed on specific accused persons.

The court further ordered that Sunia Vakaloloma refrain from making any social media commentary related to the case, noting that his arrest stemmed from a social media post, while Anaseini Rokolati has been ordered not to have any contact with co-accused Manasa Saladrua, due to their de facto relationship.

These conditions were granted by Justice Samuela Qica following submissions by the State.

The State acknowledged the seriousness of the case and informed the court that immunity was granted to assist with ongoing investigations.

Meanwhile, the State has requested additional time to respond to bail applications for other accused persons.

The matter has been adjourned to next Monday.

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