Major upgrades completed at Lautoka Port

[Photo: FILE]

Lautoka Port has reached a major milestone with the completion of several infrastructure projects aimed at strengthening operations and supporting Fiji’s trade and logistics sector.

The upgrades include the rehabilitation of Queen’s Wharf, harbour dredging, expansion of the container yard, and the launch of the Lautoka Master Plan.

These projects are designed to enhance operational capacity, allowing the port to handle larger cargo volumes and serve Fiji’s industries more efficiently.

Fiji Ports Corporation Limited Board Chairman Isikeli Tuituku thanked the Government of Fiji, the Australian Infrastructure Financing Facility for the Pacific, consultants, contractors, and port management staff for their contributions.

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Tuituku highlighted that ports are more than just physical infrastructure, describing them as the backbone of trade connecting Fiji to regional and global markets.

He adds that ports facilitate the flow of agricultural products, manufactured goods, tourism supplies, and everyday necessities.

He says that while efficient operations benefit the entire community, delays or inefficiencies can negatively impact the economy. These improvements are expected to bolster economic growth by ensuring Fiji’s ports remain competitive and prepared for future trade demands.

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