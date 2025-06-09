Duo honour late coach with golden performances

[File Photo]

DAV College athletes Kaveni Tomuse and Daniel Prasad have dedicated their victories at the Suva Zone One athletics competition to their late coach and Head of Department PEMAC, Atish Kumar.

Both athletes delivered standout performances in their respective events, paying tribute to the man they credit for guiding their development.

Junior sprinter Tomuse claimed gold in both the 100 metres and 200 metres, continuing his dominance after winning the same events last year as a sub-junior.

“I always train in school and listen to what my teachers advise me, to always represent my school with pride.”

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Tomuse reflected on his journey, having also secured bronze medals in both events at last year’s Fiji Finals.

“Job done here, I have won both my races. I just want to dedicate this win to my former coach who passed away last year, Mr Atish Prasad. He would be very happy with what I achieved today if he was here.”

Meanwhile, Prasad successfully defended his title in the boys open 3000 metres, overcoming the pressure of expectations heading into the race.

“I dedicate this win to our late Mr Atish who passed away last year and my parents.”

He acknowledged the challenges faced in preparation but credited his support system for helping him through.

“It was painful, but I did it with the guidance of the almighty God, my parents and my coaches for supporting me throughout the preparation.”

Prasad says he is now focused on the Fiji Finals, where he hopes to continue his strong form.

The performances from both athletes highlight not only their talent but also the lasting impact of their late coach on DAV College athletics.

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