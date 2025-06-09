Resilience and sustainability take lead in Pacific tourism talks

Resilience and sustainability in tourism are taking centre stage in Nadi today as the SPTO Industry Day 2026 brings together key stakeholders from across the Pacific to address the sector’s most pressing challenges.

The event, hosted by the Pacific Tourism Organisation as part of the South Pacific Tourism Exchange, has attracted tourism leaders, government officials, private sector operators and aviation stakeholders for high-level discussions on the future of the industry.

Top on the agenda are efforts to strengthen the region’s ability to respond to external shocks, with a strong focus on enhancing crisis preparedness and risk management.

Digital transformation is also under the spotlight, particularly the growing role of artificial intelligence, data-driven marketing and evolving global distribution trends.

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Participants are also being updated on the latest tourism and aviation intelligence to better understand shifting travel patterns and support informed decision-making.

Sustainability remains a key priority, with discussions centred on advancing responsible tourism practices that protect the Pacific’s environment while supporting long-term economic growth.

The forum is also exploring opportunities to diversify into high-value sectors such as meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions, as well as adventure tourism.

The discussions are expected to strengthen collaboration across governments, the private sector and regional partners as the Pacific works towards a more resilient, sustainable and connected tourism industry.

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