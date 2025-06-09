Tawase ready for Samabula Shiv temple sacrilege trial

[Photo: FILE]

28-year-old Samuela Tawase, who is accused of an alleged sacrilege act at the Samabula Shiv Temple, told the court that he is ready for his trial.

He appeared before Resident Magistrate Yogesh Prasad at the Suva Magistrate Court this morning.

He is charged not only with the count of sacrilege but also with throwing objects for the incident, which allegedly took place in July last year.

State Prosecution told the court that they intent to have a special verdict hearing where they will challenge the fault element of Tawase’s offending.

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The state told the court that there is overwhelming physical evidential element against the 28-year-old.

They will be calling in two St Giles doctors as witnesses during the trial which has been set from Tuesday to Friday next week.

Defence counsel from Legal aid will look into the states proposition.

This matter will called again this Friday for pre-trial matters.

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