TAG reactivated amid Middle East tensions

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The Tourism Action Group has been reactivated as the Middle East conflict continues to intensify.

Led by Tourism Fiji, the group will support the sector in preparing for potential impacts of the global crisis by strengthening coordination and ensuring a unified response.

Tourism Minister Viliame Gavoka says the group has historically played a key role in guiding the industry during times of crisis, noting that its reactivation is timely as global uncertainties grow.

Gavoka said that it also reflects the government’s proactive approach to mitigating potential risks, adding that the initiative signals that the tourism sector is not sitting idle but is actively working to address emerging threats.

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Tourism Fiji Chief Executive Paresh Pant highlighted that the group’s immediate focus is on the April to October period, where efforts are being made to reassure existing bookings and maintain visitor confidence.

He adds that planning is also underway for the October to April period, as other destinations, particularly in Southeast Asia, may launch aggressive recovery campaigns after experiencing booking losses linked to disruptions in Middle Eastern travel routes.

As part of its strategy, the group aims to capture and redirect travel demand to Fiji, ensuring the country remains competitive in key source markets.

The Group will play a critical role in maintaining income inflows into the country, with tourism remaining a key driver of foreign exchange earnings.

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