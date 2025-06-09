Child safety at risk when parents move for work: ACP Seru

Assistant Commissioner of Police Loraini Seru is concerned about the growing risks faced by children left behind when mothers travel overseas for work.

ACP Seru says the situation is becoming increasingly concerning, particularly within vulnerable and informal communities.

Speaking at an UN-facilitated event yesterday, Seru highlighted cases where children are placed in the care of grandparents who may already be struggling to provide adequate support while parents move overseas or to urban areas for work.

She says this arrangement can expose children to unsafe environments and unintended harm.

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“So, it’s quite a comfortable situation, circumstances that sometimes it’s the grandparents that are taking the children from the foundation below rather than getting the real people, the parents, that should be really looking after the children.”

Seru adds that while extended family support is culturally common, it is not always the safest option when parents are absent for long periods.

She says this underscores the need for community bylaws and the enforcement of child protection.