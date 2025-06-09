Reds breaks losing streak in Fiji

Queensland Reds Team at Churchill Park, Lautoka

The Queensland Reds have finally ended their losing streak against the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua, claiming a 21–6 victory over the hosts in their Shop N Save Super Rugby clash.

The Drua opened the scoring 10 minutes in, with fly-half Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula converting a penalty from 30 metres out to take a 3–0 lead.

The Reds responded through captain Tate McDermott, who capitalised on broken play in midfield to score under the posts, giving his side a 7–3 advantage.

The Drua soon worked their way into the Reds’ 22 and earned another penalty, which Armstrong-Ravula converted to narrow the gap to 7–6.

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A missed opportunity in the corner proved costly for the Drua, as winger Ponipate Loganimasi knocked the ball forward, sending both teams into halftime with the Reds holding a slim lead.

Both sides came out strongly after the break but struggled to add to the scoreboard despite several attacking efforts.

The Reds eventually broke through the Drua’s defence, scoring under the posts to extend their lead to 14–6, before adding another try to push the margin out to 21–6.

Fatigue began to take its toll on the Drua late in the game, with repeated handling errors and loss of possession hampering their chances of mounting a comeback.

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