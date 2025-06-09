Concerns raised over workplace bullying in civil service

Concerns have emerged over workplace bullying and harassment within the civil service, particularly involving younger staff and interns.

The issue was highlighted by Rinesh Sharma, Deputy Chair of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence, during the Ministry of Civil Service’s presentation of its 2022–2023 Annual Report.

Sharma pointed to sections covering staff engagement, discipline, and industrial relations, noting that two separate breaches of the code of conduct were recorded, both linked to harassment cases.

Sharma stressed that bullying especially by senior staff towards interns and junior employees must be treated with zero tolerance.

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He also questioned what measures exist to ensure accountability and protect those afraid to speak out.

“I see on the ethics, discipline, and employee well-being slide that you have code of conduct and ethics awareness. Can you elaborate on what measures exist to protect whistleblowers and those who feel victimized by harassment and bullying?”

In response, Deputy Secretary for Relations at the Ministry of Civil Service, Samuela Moce, said there is a grievance pathway through which the Public Service Commission receives complaints from members of the service.

He adds that staffs can submit any grievances to the Commission, which then addresses them with the relevant permanent secretaries.

Sharma also questioned how the Ministry’s focus on ethics, discipline, and employee well-being translates into real protection for workers.

Moce responded that an anti-bullying and anti-discrimination policy is implemented across the whole of government, ensuring a safe workplace environment.

While there is no government-wide whistleblower policy, the Ministry of Civil Service has its own system in place to allow staff to safely report concerns.

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