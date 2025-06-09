RFMF Commander calls for spiritual mentorship

The Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai, officiated the opening of the Pacific Defence Faith Network, an initiative of the South Pacific Defence Ministers Meeting.

The Pacific Defence Faith Network brings together faith leaders and defence personnel from across the Pacific Islands to explore the intersection of spirituality, leadership, and security cooperation.

This year’s forum, titled “Deep Roots,” reflects the stability and growth of this important initiative.

In his address, the Commander highlighted the critical role of spirituality in shaping the next generation of regional security leaders, positioning the PDFN as a platform for both reflection and action.

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He challenged the attending chaplains, officers, and defence representatives to take an active role in mentoring emerging leaders.

Kalouniwai also emphasized the importance of collective identity within the region, noting that shared values and faith traditions can strengthen cooperation and unity across Pacific nations.

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