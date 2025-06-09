Waqanika denies political parties Act charges

Suva lawyer Tanya Waqanika has pleaded not guilty to charges brought by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption regarding a 2024 social media post.

Appearing before Resident Magistrate Yogesh Prasad today, Waqanika denied the charge of “publicly indicating opposition” to the Social Democratic Liberal Party, a violation under the Political Parties Act 2013.

FICAC contends that Waqanika’s Facebook comments constituted prohibited political activity while she served as a board member for Investment Fiji and Telecom Fiji Limited.

Prosecutors argue her public remarks breached legal restrictions placed on public officers during an election year.

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Counsel Barbara Malimali informed the court of an ongoing application for a permanent stay of proceedings.

A ruling on that application will be delivered by Justice Siainiu Bull in the Suva High Court on May 6.

The Magistrate Court matter has been adjourned to May 27.

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