Suva waste rises, equipment shortage concerns

[Photo: FILE]

Suva City Council has expressed concern over the increasing volume of waste in the city and the urgent need for additional equipment to maintain cleanliness.

SCC Chief Executive, Tevita Boseiwaqa, says the council requires more pick-up trucks and vehicles for transportation to efficiently manage waste collection.

“We need more cars and pick-up trucks to improve the transportation of garbage and provide better support for our workers in keeping the city clean.”

He also highlighted the need for increased budget allocation to maintain and clear the city’s drainage systems, which are being affected by the unnecessary dumping of rubbish.

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As Suva City covers a vast area, there is a significant need for additional equipment to help with effective maintenance.

Boseiwaqa says the main issue that must be addressed immediately is the unnecessary dumping of rubbish, which is causing blockages in drains.

The council is urging residents to dispose of their waste responsibly to prevent blockages in drains and flooding, which have become persistent challenges in Suva.

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