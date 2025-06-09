Outsource Fiji runs data security training

Members across the Outsource Fiji network participated in the ISO 27001 Information Security Management System Certification Programme

The program focuses building a strong foundation in understanding, implementing, and maintaining internationally recognized information security standards.

Facilitator and CISO / Enterprise Data Solutions Lead Edward Polaczuk, said participants gained valuable knowledge that would strengthen their organizations’ approach to ICT security.

“The participants gave their full attention throughout the programme. It all came together on the final day with the mock internal audits, where the ‘lights went on’ as they understood how the lectures and practical exercises connected.”

Article continues after advertisement

Outsource Fiji Executive Director Josefa Wivou said initiatives such as the ISO 27001 programme demonstrates the organisation’s ongoing commitment to elevating industry standards.

“Information security is no longer optional as it is a fundamental requirement for doing business globally. Through this programme, we have empowered our members with the expertise needed to meet international benchmarks, protect client data, and build long-term trust.”

Outsource Fiji continues to play a leading role in supporting sustainability of the outsourcing industry by promoting world-class standards and strengthening cyber security awareneness.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.