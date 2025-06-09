Police urge parents to monitor students

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Police have urged parents to ensure their children go directly to school and remain there during school hours.

Acting Commissioner for Police Operation Kasiano Vusonilawe says students found roaming in town instead of attending classes will be taken to police stations and handed over to school authorities and parents.

“Take it from me, the police officers will be there. They will take necessary actions before they take you home and hand you over to your parents. And my message to parents, you know, it’s only better for you to cross-check your children after leaving home for school.”

He advised parents to check with school management before midday and after lunch to confirm their children’s attendance.

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Vusonilawe warned that some students leave school early or change into uniforms only after arriving in town, avoiding classes altogether.

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