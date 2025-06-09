Drua captain eager to face mentor

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua halfback and captain Frank Lomani. [Photo: FILE]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua halfback and captain Frank Lomani is looking forward to facing his longtime teammate Ben Volavola, who is expected to make his debut for the Queensland Reds in their Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific match this afternoon.

The duo have been two of the most common combinations during their time together for the Flying Fijians.

Lomani sees Volavola as a mentor, someone who has been by his side since starting out on the professional scene, crediting much of what he knows of rugby to him.

“I’ve played with Ben for years, and he’s the one who helped me, took me under his wing. And I can say the knowledge I have today for rugby, most of it was contributed by Ben.”

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Should Volavola come off the bench, Lomani says he knows what to expect and has briefed his younger teammates on the impact the veteran will bring.

They play the Drua at Churchill Park in Lautoka at 3.30pm.

It’ll be shown live on FBC Sports on the Walesi set-top box.

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