Eid celebrations begins

[Photo: FILE]

Muslims in Fiji are celebrating Eid today after the Fiji Muslim League confirmed that the moon was sighted yesterday.

Eid marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, a period of fasting, prayer, and reflection.

Minister for Multi- Ethnic Affairs Charan Jeath Singh has extended his Eid greetings to the Muslim community across the country.

He says Eid al-Fitr is not only the end of Ramadan but also a celebration of unity, kindness, and gratitude. He encouraged people to continue promoting harmony, respect, and understanding among all cultures and religions in Fiji.

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Singh added that Fiji’s strength lies in its diversity, and Eid serves as a reminder to respect and appreciate one another.

As families and communities come together to celebrate and share meals, he also urged everyone to remember those less fortunate, noting that simple acts of kindness and charity reflect the true spirit of Eid and help bring joy to others.

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