Children street dwelling, school absenteeism are major concerns

A growing number of children continue to flee their homes and end up on the streets, despite ongoing efforts to reunite them with their families.

Acting Ministry of Children Permanent Secretary Selina Kuruleca highlighted the ongoing challenge during presentation of its 2021–2023 Annual Reports to the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs.

Kuruleca emphasized that street-dwelling and neglected children remain a major concern. She added that the Ministry, in collaboration with the Fiji Police Force, is conducting “street sweeps” to identify and assist at-risk minors.

“Children may be taken in for a few days, but often they run away again due to situations at home. Addressing this issue requires a whole-of-society approach. When we see children loitering who should be in school, families and extended families must take responsibility to ensure they attend school.”

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Standing Committee Member Virendra Lal questioned the Ministry on what measures are being taken to ensure children attend school.

“There was a time when it was mandatory for all school-aged children to be in school. However, especially after COVID, we are seeing more children of school-going age loitering, not engaged in productive activities and, in some cases, involved in illegal behavior.”

In response, Kuruleca said the Child Justice Act allows authorities to verify the age of minors.

“If a child claims to be 19 but appears to be 15, we can verify their age and return them to their parents or guardians. We have also been in consultation with the Fiji Police Force, and we are looking at a ‘first chance, second chance’ approach. However, we must also be realistic about the legal powers available when dealing with children.”

Kuruleca says that addressing these challenges requires a coordinated effort, including improved staffing, training, and stronger societal responsibility to protect Fiji’s most vulnerable populations.

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