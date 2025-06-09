Probe ordered into allegation of property damage in Kadavu

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu has directed that statements be taken from officers involved in recent drug operations in Kadavu.

The directive follows allegations – which the officers have denied – that hardware and farming equipment were destroyed during the raid.

In an official statement, the Force clarified that officers acted on intelligence last Wednesday regarding marijuana cultivation in the Lavidi area.

The operations team encountered a farmhouse in the Waiqereqere terrain, where a 40-year-old man was arrested.

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After questioning, he led officers to an alleged farm where another farmhouse, occupied by 15 youths, was discovered.

Police confirmed that more than 2,600 plants, believed to be marijuana, were uprooted.

While all individuals were initially escorted from the area, the 15 youths were later released after questioning.

Tudravu says that while the team confirmed passing the farmhouse seen in a viral video, they denied any involvement in destroying property.

A decision on the next course of action will be made once all officer statements are recorded.

Tudravu reiterates the organization’s zero-tolerance policy regarding the abuse of authority, stating that criminal investigations will be initiated if any breaches of the law are found.

He adds that while these remain allegations, such claims are extremely damaging to public trust and will not be condoned.

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