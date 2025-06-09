Kuiniwailevu Warriors ready for Marist 7s debut

Members of the Kuiniwailevu Warriors will not have to look far for motivation as they prepare for their debut at the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s.

The team’s journey from Nagadoa Village in Vanua Levu to the capital city of Suva is a story of determination and sacrifice.

Funding the trip to Viti Levu was no easy feat, with many players turning to their farms to help cover travel expenses.

Team official Siti Nakacoa says words cannot fully describe how excited and grateful they are to be part of the tournament.

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While they received some support from relatives living overseas, most of the responsibility fell on the players themselves, who had to find creative ways to make the trip possible.

“The players had to pay their own fares, and we brought our own truck from the village for transportation around Suva. We are thankful for the support from our family back home in the village, for being by the team during their preparation. When we go out to play we will be playing for you.”

Their passion for the sport and their desire to make their village proud, however, helped them overcome the many challenges along the way.

The Kuiniwailevu Warriors will kick off their Marist 7s campaign tomorrow at 9:30am at Burkhurst Park in Suva.