Giant clam projects records 100 percent survival in conservation mission

[ Source: Fiji Government / Facebook ]

Ministry of Fisheries researchers have recorded a major conservation success following a monitoring mission in Vorovoro aimed at restoring giant clam populations.

The team reported a 100 percent survival rate of Tridacna maxima seeds released in the area, with specimens now growing three to four times their original size. Strong biodiversity was also observed, including wild Tridacna crocea and healthy adult clams kept in protected cages.

Research Officer Onisimo Tubuna says the site’s ideal biological conditions and thriving coral ecosystem have contributed to the success.

The findings position Vorovoro as a leading example of effective marine conservation and long-term sustainability in Fiji.

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