Ministry defends CWM Lift commissioning

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services has rejected claims that the commissioning of three new lifts at Colonial War Memorial Hospital is a waste of public funds, stressing that the process is a critical safety and quality assurance requirement.

This follows recent concerns raised by the public regarding the commissioning of the new lifts.

In a statement, the Ministry noted that the commissioning is an internationally recognised technical procedure that ensures systems are properly installed, thoroughly tested, and meet required performance and safety standards before being put into use.

The Health Ministry emphasised that at a national referral hospital, lifts are vital infrastructure, playing a key role in the safe and timely movement of critically ill patients, supporting emergency operations, improving staff efficiency, and maintaining patient dignity.

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The Ministry added that the commissioning process allows engineers to identify and fix potential faults early, helping to avoid costly breakdowns, operational disruptions, and safety risks in the future.

The statement stresses that the commissioning is a contractual requirement under infrastructure agreements, and equipment can only be officially handed over once all standards have been met.

The Ministry has reaffirms commitment to ensuring all health infrastructure is safe, reliable, and delivers value to Fijians.

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