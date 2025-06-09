LTA moves to fix licensing gaps

[Photo: FILE]

The Land Transport Authority has acknowledged concerns regarding gaps in the current driver licensing system, particularly around training and record-keeping processes.

Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa says there are “grey areas” in the system due to heavy reliance on manual procedures and human interaction throughout the licensing journey.

Rokosawa highlighted that from driving schools to the issuance of full licenses, much of the process remains manually recorded, including logbooks used to track required training hours.

“And we want LTA to also be on a transparent platform. Also, the journey involves our driving examiners. That has to be captured. Right now, those are all manual. So when there’s a fatality or a major accident on the road. We want to track this back.”

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Under current requirements, learner drivers must complete 20 hours of practical training and 10 hours of theory.

However, he admits that verifying whether these requirements are consistently met remains a challenge.

Rokosawa adds that to address this, the Land Transport Authority is working towards digitising the entire licensing process.

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