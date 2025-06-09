Tough test for Senior League leaders in round three

[Source:Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

It’s going to be another exciting weekend of football in the Extra Senior League as round three is expected to bring out the best.

League leaders Tavua will face a tough test as they take on Rakiraki at the Ra sports ground on Sunday, at 2pm.

Tavua is unbeaten after two rounds, while Rakiraki will be eager to bounce back following their second-round defeat.

In the other fixture, Northland Tailevu faces Lami on Sunday, at the Fiji FA Academy in Vatuwaqa, at 2pm.

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Tailevu head into the match with confidence after their solid win over Rakiraki, while Lami will be looking to secure their first points of the season after back-to-back losses.

According to the Fiji FA, with momentum building and teams beginning to find their rhythm, this weekend could prove crucial in setting the tone for the rest of the campaign.

All eyes will be on Tavua to see if they can extend their unbeaten run, while the chasing pack looks to close the gap.

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