Women’s champ in tough group for Marist 7s

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Defending Fiji Bitter Marist 7s women’s champions, Navy, is in a tough group for this week’s 50th tournament.

Navy will have to survive group C which have the likes of Loloma Heights, Lilians Amazon and Striders.

Last year Navy defeated Marist Seahawks 19-15 in a dramatic final minute victory.

Tagimoucia Ranadi, Police, Seahawks and Sinukakala Amazons are in pool A.

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Hosts Marist, Dartmouth, Exers and Colo-i-Suva make up group B.

The Marist 7s will be held at the HFC Stadium, Buckhurst and Bidesi grounds on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

You can watch all the action at the HFC Stadium on VITI+ on all three days for $79FJD.

Lilian Amazons and Navy starts day one at 8am at the main ground.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.