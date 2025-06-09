Drones uncover a massive marijuana farm in the North

[Photo: FIJI POLICE FB PAGE ]

The Operation Sasamaki team in the Northern Division has seized more than 7,000 green plants believed to be marijuana.

A raid was conducted in the Qaranibali farming area in Vusasivo, Natewa, yesterday morning.

The deployment of a drone led to the discovery of the farm, where the plants – some ranging over four meters in height – were found.

The seized plants will now be sent for analysis.

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Meanwhile, a team of officers from the Criminal Investigations Department and the Internal Affairs Unit will soon depart for Kadavu to investigate allegations of property damage.

The Fiji Police Force maintains its commitment to conducting thorough investigations regarding claims of alleged abuse of authority by officers.