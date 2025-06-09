Rennie name All Blacks assistant coaches

[Source:allblacks.com]

Former All Blacks center and winger, and current Moana Pasifika Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific head coach, Tana Umaga is one of the new All Blacks Assistant Coaches.

All Blacks Head Coach Dave Rennie has confirmed his assistant coaching group and Head of Performance to take the team through to the 2027 Men’s Rugby World Cup.

Umaga is the defence coach while former Flying Fijians scrum mentor, Jason Ryan, is the forwards coach.

The attack will be led by former Scotland halfback Mike Blair, who is currently Attack Coach under Rennie at the Kobelco Kobe Steelers.

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Blair will complete the current Japan Rugby League One season before moving to New Zealand, subject to the granting of a work visa by the New Zealand Government.

Current Taranaki Head Coach, Neil Barnes, will take on the Senior Assistant Coach role and also bring his lineout expertise.

Phil Healey is the new Head of Performance.

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