UK backs Fiji push to strengthen government communications

The United Kingdom has thrown its support behind Fiji’s efforts to strengthen government communications, warning that poor messaging can cost lives and erode public trust.

Speaking at the inaugural cross-government communications conference, British High Commissioner Kanbar Hossein-Bor described effective communication as “life-saving infrastructure,” not a luxury.

He says clear and timely communication is critical in helping people understand decisions, access services and respond in times of crisis.

Hossein-Bor also warned that if governments fail to communicate clearly, misinformation will fill the gap—undermining trust and weakening democracy.

Article continues after advertisement

He highlighted growing global concerns around disinformation being used to divide societies and distort public debate.

The High Commissioner says Fiji’s move to modernise and professionalise its communications systems is a major step forward, backed by its commitment to openness, accountability and media freedom.

He also acknowledged the country’s efforts to strengthen its media landscape, saying a free and independent media is vital to democracy.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the conference marks a turning point for how government communicates with the people.

Rabuka admits miscommunication has been a longstanding issue, with messages often being misunderstood between leaders and the public.

He says the focus now is on ensuring clear, accurate messaging from source to audience.

The Prime Minister also launched a new Government Communications Guidebook, describing it as the “gold standard” for how information will be shared across ministries.

He says the guide will help standardise everything from press releases to social media messaging.

Both leaders say stronger communication systems will not only benefit Fiji but also strengthen trust and democratic resilience across the Pacific.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.