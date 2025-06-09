Wara’s wonder goal seals stunning Bula comeback

[Photo: OFC MEDIA]

Extra Bula FC defender Scott Wara credited his side’s character and determination after producing a dramatic late winner to complete a remarkable comeback victory over South Island United.

Trailing by two goals, Bula FC fought their way back into the contest before Wara delivered the decisive moment in stoppage time, scoring with a bicycle kick to seal a thrilling win.

Wara says the team’s resilience continues to be a defining trait.

“I feel like every time we get chosen for this interview, I say the same thing. But the same thing keeps happening. Character, determination, teamwork. The boys were unbelievable.”

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The centre-back admitted the spectacular finish was more instinct than planning.

“I cramped up. I just put it in. I lifted my leg and it just hit the ball. I’ve never practised that before, probably won’t happen again. But you get these moments, you’ve got to cherish them.”

He also praised the belief within the squad despite being behind on the scoreboard.

“We were 2-0 down, but the boys were very positive and confident. You just keep trying, and it pays off.”

Wara adds that the support from fans played a huge role in lifting the team to victory.

“Amazing support. Even better to score a goal like that and win it for them.”

The result highlights Bula FC’s fighting spirit as they continue their campaign with growing confidence.

The next round of the OFC Pro League will be held in Fiji next month.

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