Three shops damaged in Nadi Arcade break-in

3 shops damaged in Nadi Arcade break-in

A break-in at the Nadi Town Council arcade in the early hours of this morning has left three businesses counting losses after their premises were damaged.

Business owners say three young boys allegedly forced their way into the arcade, smashing glass doors to gain entry into the shops at around midnight.

Arav Kumar, whose family owns Bargain Savers Fiji, told FBC News that Town Council security was present at the time of the incident and alerted police, who responded promptly.

However, Kumar says the business had already suffered losses estimated at close to $4,000. He adds that while the suspects fled without taking goods as police arrived, several items were damaged in the process.

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Kumar is now calling on the Town Council to strengthen security measures in the arcade and has urged police to increase patrols in the area.

Meanwhile, Divya Lal of Skyway Restaurant, which also sustained damages of approximately $650, is urging security personnel to be more vigilant.

Shop owners say police have since apprehended two of the suspects, while one remains on the run.

Efforts by FBC News to get a statement from the Nadi Town Council were unsuccessful.

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