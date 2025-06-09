RFMF staff trained to combat violence against women

[Photo: FWCC/ FACEBOOK]

Thirty-five men and women serving as Gender Focal Points in the Republic of Fiji Military Forces have completed a week-long intensive training facilitated by the Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre.

The training focused on gender, human rights, violence against women and girls, and basic counselling ethics.

The programme brought together RFMF personnel responsible for advancing gender awareness and strengthening their units’ responses to violence against women.

Participants attended in-depth sessions on gender dynamics, the causes and impacts of violence against women and girls, and the important role institutions play in prevention and response.

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This programme is part of Fiji’s National Action Plan to Prevent Violence against All Women and Girls, which aims to strengthen institutional capacity, improve coordination, and increase accountability across sectors.

FWCC Coordinator Shamima Ali acknowledged the RFMF’s commitment to eliminating violence against women and girls and promoting gender equality.

“Violence against women and girls is a serious human rights violation that affects not only individuals and families, but the broader community and national development. Institutions like the RFMF play a critical role in shaping attitudes, responding appropriately to cases, and promoting zero tolerance for violence.”

She emphasised that understanding gender and violence against women is essential for those in positions of responsibility.

RFMF Gender Advisor Lavenia Raisua says the training was a significant step in improving the institution’s response to violence against women and girls.

“The RFMF is grateful to the Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre for its technical expertise and for supporting the funding of this training. The programme was highly participatory and structured to ensure a firm understanding of the issues, strengthening our capacity as Gender Focal Points to respond to violence against women and girls in a more informed, ethical, and survivor-centred manner, while also promoting gender equality across all areas of our work.”

The training also included sessions on referral pathways and emphasised the importance of coordinated, survivor-centered responses across institutions.

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