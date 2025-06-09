Ditoka pushes for fair global trade ahead of WTO talks

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Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence, Sakiasi Ditoka is leading Fiji’s push for fair and inclusive global trade, joining key ministerial talks ahead of the World Trade Organization Ministerial Conference.

At high-level Pacific and ACP meetings, Ditoka aligned with regional partners to demand reforms that prioritise development and protect the interests of small island states.

He warned that global trade rules must not leave vulnerable economies behind, stressing the need for greater inclusivity, transparency, and balanced outcomes.

Fiji is also pushing key priorities including fisheries subsidies, fair e-commerce rules, and practical WTO reforms.

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With growing unity among Pacific and ACP nations, Fiji is backing a stronger collective stance to ensure global trade decisions reflect the realities and needs of developing countries.