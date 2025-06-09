UniFiji launches Press Club

The University of Fiji has launched its Press Club as part of its 21st anniversary celebrations, marking a step forward in strengthening journalism education.

Parliament Speaker and Chancellor Filimone Jitoko highlighted the important role journalists play in upholding democracy and transparency.

Jitoko says access to information remains a key pillar of democratic society.

“Access to information is a human right and a pillar of democracy. As future journalists, this right is the foundation of your work.”

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He adds that in today’s digital age, journalists must take greater responsibility in verifying information and combating misinformation.

“Your role in shaping public understanding and holding those in power to account has never been more important.”

Jitoko also cautioned against the misuse of social media, warning that it can create division if used irresponsibly.

“Irresponsible social media use can distort truth and divide communities.”

He is urging students to uphold ethical standards, report accurately, and promote transparency.

The Press Club is expected to provide a platform for students to develop their skills and contribute to Fiji’s media landscape.

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