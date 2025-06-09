Ministry in talks to expand HIV prevention medication

HIV cases continue to rise, prompting the Ministry of Health to look at expanding access to a wider range of HIV medications.

In 2025, 1,226 cases were recorded, and more than 2,000 cases could be recorded this year if urgent action is not taken.

Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa says the HIV Unit is working to introduce treatments such as PrEP and a needle and syringe program.

“A good number of them do not come back to replenish their medication, which is why the ministry, through the HIV unit, is trying to introduce other means, like the use of sterile needles, just to curb the abuse of illicit drugs.”

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UNAIDS Country Director Renata Ram says the programme is leading an initiative to introduce pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) as a key treatment for HIV prevention.

“It’s through pharmaceutical means. When you say pharmaceutical, it means through a tablet or an injection and the tablet is taken every day, like how you take a contraceptive pill to prevent pregnancy, or it’s through an injection and the injection is taken every two months or twice a year.”

Ram says they are working with the HIV unit on progressing plans for the needle syringe program to reduce HIV transmission.

“So, needle syringe programs are currently not available in Fiji and through the task force and a technical working group that’s specifically working on introducing needle syringe programs. This is a body of work that is in the pipeline.”

Ram adds that the treatment will require proper implementation to ensure its effectiveness in the fight against HIV.

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