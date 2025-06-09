Documents reveal potential overpayment in hospital equipment deal

[Photo: Litia Cava]

Former Director of the Fiji Procurement Office Millie Low told the High Court that a letter from then Health Permanent Secretary Dr Sala Saketa accused the Technical Evaluation Committie of colluding with bidders.

Low said the allegations were serious and noted that the Health Ministry planned an internal investigation. The prosecution witness admitted she did not follow up on whether the investigation took place as she left the Procurement Office around 2011.

She explained that she supported the Health Ministry’s request to waive the tender because of the allegations, but the letter included no evidence to substantiate the claims.

When cross-examined by Senior Defence Counsel Wylie Clarke, representing former Health Minister Dr Neil Sharma, Low said she was unaware of any arrangements between senior Health Ministry staff and specific bidders.

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Court documents also suggested the government may have overpaid one bidder, though costs were not clearly documented.

Low noted that the government previously spent about $200,000 annually on rural laboratory equipment maintenance but could not confirm whether maintenance was actually carried out.

She also said she was unaware of any annual procurement plan prepared by the then Permanent Secretary, as Procurement Regulations were still being compiled in 2010.

Dr Neil Sharma faces four charges, including abuse of office and breach of trust, over allegations he manipulated a tender to benefit Hospital Engineering & Consultancy Ltd, also known as Hospineer.

Former Prime Minister Josaia Bainimarama faces one count of abuse of office for approving a waiver without proper grounds. Former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum faces two charges, including abuse of office and allegedly obstructing an investigation.

The trial will continue tomorrow before High Court judge Justice Usaia Ratuvili in the Suva High Court.