Lawyers urged to step up in climate fight

Minister for Climate Change and Information, Lynda Tabuya, has called on lawyers in Fiji to take a more active role in addressing climate change and strengthening environmental protection.

Speaking at the ‘Continuing Legal Education’ training programme, Tabuya stressed that legal professionals play a critical role in shaping the country’s environmental laws and ensuring accountability.

She said that lawyers are not just interpreters of the law, but key drivers of change.

The Minister highlighted the urgent need for more legal expertise in the environmental space, particularly as Fiji faces growing challenges from climate change, pollution, and unsustainable development.

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She said lawyers must step forward to hold polluters accountable, strengthen compliance, and advocate for vulnerable communities already feeling the effects of environmental degradation.

Tabuya also pointed to the increasing reality of climate-related displacement, with coastal communities in Fiji being forced to relocate due to rising sea levels and erosion.

The Minister noted that recent amendments to environmental laws have strengthened enforcement, including higher penalties and greater powers for inspectors. However, she stressed that legislation alone is not enough.

Tabuya also encouraged the Fiji’s environmental lawyers and the wider legal community to be more vocal on environmental matters, including issuing public statements and contributing to national debate.

She further said stronger collaboration between government and legal practitioners is essential to improve environmental governance and help communities adapt to the impacts of climate change.