TB cases surge as Fiji faces growing health threat

[file photo]

Fiji is facing a growing tuberculosis crisis, with health officials warning that urgent national action is now critical.

Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa says rising cases, deaths and co-infections show TB remains a serious and evolving public health threat.

Speaking on World TB Day, Ravunawa stressed that the global theme “Yes, we can end TB” must be treated as a call to action, not just a slogan.

“It is a powerful call, and we must act together. It reminds us that we already have the tools, we have the knowledge, and we have the partnership needed to eliminate tuberculosis in Fiji.”

Article continues after advertisement

Ravunawa revealed that 640 TB cases were recorded in 2025, with the incidence rate climbing to 69 cases per 100,000 people, up from 61 the year before.

Ravunawa says one of the most alarming trends is the sharp increase in TB and HIV co-infections, which have jumped dramatically in recent years and now account for a significant portion of cases.

He stresses that this requires urgent integration of TB and HIV services to ensure patients receive proper, coordinated care.

Treatment outcomes remain a concern, with Fiji’s success rate sitting at just 59 percent, far below the global target of 90 percent.

Ravunawa says late diagnosis, treatment drop-offs and limited access to services — particularly in rural and maritime areas — continue to undermine progress.

He adds that strengthening primary health care and community-based services is key to reversing the trend.

Ravunawa also announced the launch of the 2025 National TB Management Guideline, which aims to standardise care, improve diagnosis and strengthen treatment outcomes.

He says the guideline aligns Fiji with global best practices and will play a critical role in reducing transmission.

Meanwhile, TB survivor Makelesi Ranadi Navonu shared her story, urging patients to stay committed to treatment.

She says taking her medication daily saved her life and is encouraging others to push through the challenges.

Navonu is also calling on Fijians to break the stigma surrounding tuberculosis and support those affected.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.