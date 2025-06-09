Fijiana and Wallaroos Test live on FBC 2

Good news for rugby fans as the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation will air the Vodafone Fijiana 15s and Australia Test tomorrow in Canberra on FBC 2.

FBC has confirmed that the live coverage will start at 5:55pm tomorrow.

The Fijiana will be led by Bitila Tawake and assisted by Alfreda Fisher and Kolora Lomani.

Silika Qalo will make her debut on the wing after getting some 7s experience on the World Series.

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Zipporah Sorokacika, Vika Nakacia and Adi Keri Lawavou are expected to debut as well after being named on the bench.

Meanwhile, Australia have six potential as the Wallaroos look to rebuild in their first match after their crushing Rugby World Cup quarter-final exit last year.

Sevens stars Sidney Taylor and Piper Simons are part of the new-look group, while hooker Brittany Merlo is on the bench after an injury ruled her out of a first national appearance two years ago.

Western Force pair Brooklyn Teki-Joyce and Nicole Ledington will also debut, as the team is without veteran centre Trilleen Pomare (retirement), prop Lydia Kavoa (retirement), Katalina Amosa (knee) and Tania Naden (knee).