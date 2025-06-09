FCCC probes trader over suspected fuel hoarding

[File Photo]

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has launched an investigation into a trader suspected of hoarding fuel, following nationwide monitoring of service stations.

Chief Executive Senikavika Jiuta says the case was identified during ongoing surveillance aimed at ensuring fair market practices and protecting consumers.

“We have carried out 478 surveys nationwide. Our teams are on the ground assessing market conditions and supply availability across all major divisions, along with current fuel and LPG stock levels from retailers, distributors and service stations”

She confirms that the commission is now examining the conduct of a trader believed to be withholding fuel supply, while also looking into broader issues affecting distribution.

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The FCCC states its monitoring has uncovered a range of concerns, including supply constraints, logistical challenges, delivery delays and distribution limitations across different divisions.

As part of its enforcement work, the commission has been checking for irregular market behaviour and ensuring traders comply with regulations. This includes reviewing supply chain movements such as delivery frequency and stock replenishment schedules.

Initial findings also point to panic buying by consumers, which has contributed to temporary and artificial shortages of unleaded fuel in some areas.

However, the FCCC noted that these shortages were short-lived, with stocks later replenished by suppliers.

The enforcement team further verified that delays in fuel deliveries were not linked to hoarding in some cases, confirming that service stations had placed orders on time and that delays occurred at the supplier level.

Despite the investigation, Jiuta reassured the public that fuel supply across the country remains stable.

The FCCC says it will continue its surveillance and take action where necessary to ensure compliance and prevent unfair practices in the fuel market.

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