Four debutants in Fijiana XVs matchday 23 squad

Four new players have been named in the Vodafone Fijiana XVs match day 23 squad that will take on the Wallaroos tomorrow.

Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s player, Silika Qalo will make her debut on the wing, while Zipporah Sorokacika, Adi Keri Lawavou, and Vika Nakacia will potentially make their debut off the bench.

Veteran hooker Bitila Tawake has been named as captain, with Alfreda Fisher and Kolora Lomani as vice captains.

Karalaini Naisewa, Tawake, and Tiana Robanakadavu will start in the front row, Mereoni Nakesa and Caletta Yee will start at locks, with Nunia Daunimoala and Fisher on the flanks, while Manuqalo Komaitai will start at number 8.

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Lomani will start at halfback, and forming the halves combination with Salanieta Kinita while Josivini Neihamu and Merewairita Neivoha will be at second five eighth and centre respectively.

Qalo and Repeka Tove will be on the wings with Litiana Vueti at fullback.

On the bench, Keleni Marawa, Sorokacika, Lawavou, Sulita Waisega, and Adi Anaseini Railumu will cover the forwards, while Evivi Senikarivi, Ivamere Rokowati, and Nakacia will cover the backs.

Fijiana will take on the Wallaroos at 5.55pm tomorrow at GIO Stadium in Canberra, Australia.