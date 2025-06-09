Auvray hails Solomon support

[Source: Bula FC/ Facebook]

Extra Bula FC striker Kyle Auvray has praised the strong support the team received during their OFC Pro League matches in the Solomon Islands, highlighting the connection built with local fans.

The side will now turn its attention to the next round of the competition, which will be hosted in Fiji, carrying with them valuable experience from their time abroad.

Auvray says the atmosphere and support in the Solomon Islands made a significant impact on the players.

“I think it means a lot. That’s what it’s all about, getting the locals involved and having people in the stadium.”

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He adds that the bond formed with young supporters stood out during their stay.

“We had a real connection with the kids in the school. For them to come and support us, it really meant a lot to the players.”

Auvray says the players made it a priority to acknowledge that support after the match.

“When the game was done, the first thing we wanted to do was go and see the kids because they really helped us today.”

He describes the overall experience as a memorable one for the team.

Bula FC will now look forward to playing in front of their home supporters as the OFC Pro League shifts to Fiji for the next round.

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