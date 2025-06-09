95 recruits graduate, strengthen corrections workforce

[Photo: Fiji Corrections Service/ Facebook Page ]

A total of 95 recruits passed out from the Naboro Corrections Complex today after completing 14 weeks of intensive training.

The program equipped them with the necessary skills and knowledge to fulfill their roles within the corrections system.

Acting Corrections Commissioner Auta Moceisuva reminded the new officers of the importance of maintaining discipline, upholding professionalism, and ensuring order at all times.

Moceisuva says many of these recruits have brought with them new skill sets that will be a huge advantage to their work.

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“So we have officers who have passed Form 7, there’s some combination of maturity and work experience, and some of them have degrees. So we look at their skills, we have assessed and placed them in the most appropriate facilities that will help them to further develop their practical experience as they are exposed to the work out in the facilities.”

Families arrived in numbers to celebrate the achievements of the newly graduates.

Recruits are determined to use their skill set to their advantage to help the institution become a place of growth.

They will be starting in their new posts on Monday.

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