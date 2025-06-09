FSSRL zone semis set for this weekend

The semi-finals for the respective zones of the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League competition will be held this Saturday.

The South Eastern Zone matches will take place at Saint Marcellin Primary School Grounds in Suva, while the Western Zone games will be hosted at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

In the Western Zone under-15 grade, Ba Pro Dragons will face Central College Storms at 8am, followed by Xavier College Bulldogs taking on Suva Muslim College Knights at 9am.

In the under-17 grade, Suva Muslim College Knights will meet Sigatoka Valley Secondary School Cowboys at 10am, while Ba Pro Dragons will face Ba Methodist Saints at 1.35pm.

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For the under-19 grade, Nislen College Warriors will go up against Nasikawa Raiders at 2.45pm.

In the South Eastern Zone, the under-15 grade will see Nasinu Panthers take on Gospel Saints at 8.20am, while RKS Eels face Marist Storms at 9.17am.

The under-17 semi-finals will feature Lami Tigers against Lelean Knights at 10.14am, followed by RKS Eels taking on Nasinu Panthers at 11.21am.

In the under-19 grade, Naitasiri Warriors will play QVS Knights at 12.29pm, while Nasinu Panthers will face RKS Eels at 1.46pm.

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