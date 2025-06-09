Police admit gaps, push for public trust to fight crime surge

The Fiji Police Force has acknowledged a growing disconnect with the public, warning that without trust and cooperation, efforts to combat crime- including drugs and cyber offences- will fall short.

Speaking at a UNDP facilitated event, Assistant Commissioner of Police Loraini Seru says while officers are legally mandated to protect life, prevent crime, and enforce the law, policing alone is not enough.

“Within the organization, within the Fiji police, we always, it’s always been a fundamental role for us as to the establishment of the structure or as the Fiji police force. It’s the duty and responsibilities that we are empowered to under section five of the police act.”

She admits that despite existing structures and strategies, engagement with communities has not always been strong- something the force is now working to change.

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“There has been a gap. We need to better understand the communities we serve and allow them to understand us as well.”

ACP Seru says rebuilding trust is critical, especially as Fiji faces increasingly complex challenges, including the rise of drug-related crimes.

She revealed that tackling drugs has become a major focus, with police working alongside international partners and local stakeholders to prevent the spread and impact of illicit substances.