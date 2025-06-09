Military backing restricted to police gaps, says Tudravu

[Photo: FILE]

Police is using military assets in their fight against organised crime and drug trafficking in a strictly legal and purpose-specific manner.

These forces are deployed only when police cannot achieve objectives alone, focusing on sophisticated networks in remote and hard-to-reach areas.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu confirmed the measure, emphasising careful planning and coordination with law enforcement.

He confirmed that coordinated police-military operations are planned, with all operational, intelligence and assessment measures already in place.

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“I know that the general public are looking for quick answers, need the military’s intervention into the things but people need to know their legal issues that are involved and that is the areas that we are looking into but the military will always be there to support us and then we are working on it, I can vouch now that in not too distant future,the team will coordinate from a central point in regards to our joint operations everything is already planned, everything is there, it’s just a matter of starting off some areas that needs to be cleared and then we will continue with the work.”

Teams will coordinate from a central command to target sophisticated criminal networks exploiting remote terrain, maritime spaces and logistical advantages beyond routine policing.

Tudravu said the Fiji Military Forces would provide specialised support, including maritime surveillance, aerial reconnaissance, logistics, intelligence fusion, engineering and limited operational assistance.

He stressed that roles are clearly defined, operational areas and road demarcations are mapped, and the public will be informed as actions progress.

Describing the anti-drug campaign as a long-term strategy, Tudravu said centralised coordination would ensure seamless collaboration between police and military under civilian oversight and the rule of law.

The Ministry of Policing Strategic Plan 2025–2030 frames military support as a controlled, critical element in Fiji’s sustained campaign against organised crime.

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