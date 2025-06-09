FICA launches 2026 congress

The Fiji Institute of Chartered Accountants has officially launched its 2026 Congress, with a strong call for professionals to adapt to a rapidly changing global landscape.

The Congress will focus on innovation, resilience, and leadership, as Fiji navigates economic and technological shifts.

The Fiji Institute of Chartered Accountants is setting an ambitious tone for 2026, unveiling its Congress theme — “Charting New Horizons for a Changing World.”

Speaking at the launch, the Institute’s President says the theme reflects the urgent need for professionals to respond to global business expectations.

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“This is not just a theme it is a call to action for us, we are operating in a world defined by rapid technological disruption, shifting geo-political dynamics, climate challenges and evolving expectations of business and leadership.”

The event will be held at the Sofitel Fiji Resort and Spa in Nadi with an anticipated capacity of 300 participants and is expected to bring together local and international experts, policymakers, and business leaders to help shape Fiji’s economic future.